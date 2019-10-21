Father charged with using kids names to rack up debt pleads guilty

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – A father arrested in November 2018 for racked up nearly $10,000 in unpaid utility bills and credit card debts using his son’s name has pled guilty.

Thomas Cash was sentenced to two to four years in prison for offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

The Schuyler County District Attorney’s Office tells 18 News that Cash admitted to the court that he filed an Affidavit, License and Certificate of Marriage with the Town of Tyrone Clerk.

Cash also admitted to damaging a CPS monitor belonging to the Schuyler County Probation Department.