Fay’s Maple Products begin maple syrup production

BENTLEY CREEK, PA. (WETM) – As we start knocking on March’s door we get into the part of the year where it is best for maple syrup production. Fay’s Maple Products have begun their production process and have hundreds of trees tapped already. They hope to start boiling syrup tomorrow.

“There are three parts to it, there’s a steam away, a back panel, the front panel. The steam away gets the raw set up to preheat, the oven goes from the steam away to the back pan, and then the cooked syrup comes out of the front panel.” Said Douglas Fay, owner and third-generation syrup producer in the area. He said that he is hoping for a good year considering the cold winter the region has seen.

Their process is quite complicated as it is no longer the system of “tap a tree and fill a bucket.” When they tap a maple tree, the tree is connected to a vacuum system that extracts the sap. You can see the raw sap in the lines running to the sap house. There are three different grades of maple syrup, Golden Delicious, Medium, and Dark Robust. Fay’s Maple Products also make maple cream and bourbon barrel-aged maple syrup.

Fay’s Maple Products host an annual pancake event where they serve over two thousand people in a weekend, last year it was canceled due to COVID-19. This year, they plan to host it in early October.