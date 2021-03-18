Federal Flood Insurance and Floodplains

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Continuing out coverage of New York State Flood Awareness Week, today discussing flood planes and the federal flood insurance program. There are two types of floodplains, David Nicosia of the National Weather Service in Binghamton explains the difference. “

“The way they’re defined is we call it the 100-year flood and the 500-year flood zone. If you are in the 100-year flood zone, that means every year. You have a one in 100 chance of getting flooded or a 1% chance of getting flooded every year, and the 500-year floodplain is you have a one in 500 chance every year of being flooded.” Said David, and he went on to explain that the chance doesn’t reset just because a flood occurs, every single year in a 100-year flood plain has a 1% chance of being flooded.

Floodplains are used to set federal flood insurance rates and many people are mandated by law to purchase this insurance. According to the New York Times, FEMA planned on overhauling the flood insurance rates, but Senator Chuck Schumer put a stop to the plans saying that it would raise prices on residents in Long Island.

“FEMA shouldn’t be rushing to overhaul their process and risk dramatically increasing premiums on middle-class and working-class families without first consulting with Congress and the communities at greatest risk to the effects of climate change,” Alex Nguyen, a spokesman for Senator Schumer, said in a statement.

Many high-value homeowners on Long Island underpay for flood insurance based on their high risk, many in America overpay based on their relatively low-risk.

David said that even if you don’t live in a floodplain that you should know your risk of floods. “Know your risk for flooding is really important, even if you’re not officially in the floodplain. It’s possible that you’re not in the designated floodplain, but if the river floods maybe it’ll cut off an important access road, or maybe your neighborhood will be surrounded by water.”

Never, ever drive through flood roadways. Turn around, don’t drown.