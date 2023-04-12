ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Empire State Development and Homes and Community Renewal are urging owners and managers of affordable housing properties across New York state to show an interest in the one-hundred-million-dollar Affordable Residential Connectivity Program.

The program will provide no-cost installation of fiber broadband wiring and equipment upgrades. This federal funding is ensuring high-speed internet for underserved communities.

“Having reliable, accessible and affordable broadband is essential to our economy and our quality of life. This program is a vital component of Governor Hochul’s ConnectALL initiative and will connect all New Yorkers, especially in communities that have historically been left behind,” Empire State development president, CEO and commissioner Hope Knight said.

Through this program, building owners will work with pre-approved Internet Service Providers that will design and install the wiring. Last year, New York enrolled one million qualifying households in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, a nationwide subsidy to expand internet access to low-income households. The federal program, funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, allows discounts of up to $30 a month toward internet service for eligible low-income families.