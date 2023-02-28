GREENWOOD, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira Heights FedEx driver has been charged after police said he drove his truck into a tree at Jasper-Troupsburg Schools while under the influence of drugs.

New York State Police charged 38-year-old Michael Morgan with Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, Controlled Substance not in Original Container, and Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident. According to NYSP, Morgan allegedly drove a FedEx truck over the sidewalk and into a tree at Jasper-Troupsburg Schools on February 24, 2023.

Morgan was taken to NYSP Wayland, processed, and released on a ticket to appear in the Town of Greenwood Court at a later date.