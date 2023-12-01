CATLIN, N.Y. (WETM) – Nov. 9, 2023, will be remembered as a tragedy for Tioga Downs and anyone who owns or loves horses. It was a time of grieving for the entire horse racing community, but now, it’s turned into something different.

It has been nearly a month since the lives of 30 horses were taken after an accused arsonist set fire to a barn at Tioga Downs Casino. While the community is still grieving, members are now coming together by holding a fundraiser to benefit the horsemen.

Taylor Burgess, a fellow horse owner who has a barn in Catlin, says she was speechless when she found out about the tragedy.

“As a horse owner, it is truly our worst fear,” Burgess explained. “It was a rough day for all involved, especially the horse community. I think everyone felt it everywhere.”

It’s only been 22 days since the fire, and the utter shock is still a feeling that lingers. But now, Burgess is using it as a way to shine a light on the horses and give back to those who lost so much that day.

“The community has come together in ways that are absolutely indescribable,” said Burgess. “I’ve had so many people reach out that have wanted to donate items who honestly don’t even know about horses. They ask, ‘What can we do?’ ‘What can we go get?’ ‘How can we help?’ I think that’s truly amazing.”

Burgess decided to organize a fundraiser that will be taking place on Saturday, Dec. 2, at her barn in Catlin. Hundreds of vendors will be in attendance along with a Mexican food truck and baked goods table. There will also be a number of basket raffles and even the opportunity to take Christmas photos with Donkeys.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the basket raffles and silent auctions going until 1:30 p.m. Winners will be drawn at the event, but you do not have to be present to claim your prize. All of the donations are going to the horsemen who suffered great loss.

There are several ways to donate at the event. But, if you cannot make it in person, you can donate to this GoFundMe or write a check to the address below.

Checks made out to: STHHA PO Box 9, Nichols, NY 13812.

For any further questions, feel free to contact Taylor Burgess via Facebook.