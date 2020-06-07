Female body found along Chemung River on Sunday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A female body was found along the Chemung River in Elmira on Sunday afternoon, according to Elmira Police.

Several Elmira police cars and officers were seen along the river beginning around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The 18 News reporter at the scene said that the Walnut Street Bridge was lined with caution tape and the Grove Street Boat Launch was barricaded by police for several hours.

The Elmira Police Department is asking any witnesses or anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.

