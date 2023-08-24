CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Car lovers rejoice as super cars new and old will be lining Market Street in September for the return of the Crystal City Ferrari Show.

The annual event is scheduled for a return on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. where car owners will be showing off their Ferraris to the public and answer any questions about each car.

“We are happy to continue the tradition of this event on Market Street in downtown Corning,” said Paul Mayo, Ferrari Club of America Empire Region Upstate Chapter President. “The Crystal City Ferrari Show is held in conjunction with the club’s track days at Watkins Glen International,” he said.

According to the release, cars will be coming from all over the northeast to participate in the event and even be judged by a team of judges and guests to choose their favorite Ferrari.

The People’s Choice Award is one given by guests who cast votes for their favorite car, ballots will be available at the Corning San Giovanni Valdarno Sister City Committee tent near Centerway Square.

Presentations of the awards will be held at the Centerway Square stage at 8:30 p.m.

To take a break away from the cars, live music will be available for guests in Centerway Square from 6:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Road closures are to take place during this time, those in the area should be advised that the following streets will be closed from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Pine Street from Market Street to Burmese Lane

Market Street from Cedar Street to Walnut Street

Guests attending the event will be able to take advantage of free parking inside the Centerway Parking Garage, accessible by the Tioga Avenue or Walnut Street entrances.