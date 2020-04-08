Ferrario re-hires over 20 employees thanks to Paycheck Protection Plan

(WETM) – The Ferrario Auto Team has announced that they’ve rehired over 20 employees thanks to the Paycheck Protection Plan.

The dealerships were forced to let about 140 employees go due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines. The are still able to service and sell vehicles in a safe manner.

The Paycheck Protection Plan was enacted by Congress to provide low-interest loans to employers who retain employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to thank all of Congress and the President for enacting this bill. I want to especially thank Congressman Tom Reed as a supporter of the program. The PPP is a lifeline to businesses like Ferrario, and more important to our employees. We can’t bring back all our employees due to continuing restrictions by NY State with Covid-19. The PPP doesn’t solve the problem of the virus and social distancing. Auto Dealers in New York are permitted to operate Service and Parts because those operations

are considered essential. We were forced to furlough a large portion of our staff due to the Governor’s stay at home

mandate. We don’t know how long the shutdown will last, so we have to be prudent about

money. The PPP gives us the cash flow to bring back a larger portion of our service, parts,

collision repair, and internal support staff. We want the Government and the public to know the program is being used as intended. We

are bringing people back to work.” Don Ferrario, President of Ferrario Auto Team

The Small Business Administration “will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.”

Small business owners can apply for a Paycheck Protection Plan loan by visiting the SBA website.