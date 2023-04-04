BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The number of opioid overdoses in Steuben County dropped in March 2023 compared to the same time last year, and no one died from an overdose, according to the Steuben County Public Health Department.

The Health Department announced that in March 2023, there were 20 reported overdoses, eight reported uses of naloxone, and zero opioid-related deaths. Public Health Director Darlene Smith said this was an 11% decrease in the number of overdoses compared to March 2022.

“While it is too soon to draw definitive conclusions, there are many organizations working to reduce opioid overdoses and deaths, and it would be wonderful for those efforts to be reflected in the numbers throughout the whole year,” Smith said.

In February, the Health Department said the 2023 numbers were on pace with 2022. Last year, there were 289 overdoses, 12 deaths, and 92 Narcan administrations.

Anyone looking to get Narcan training can visit the Steuben County Website or call 607-664-2438.

Help is also available at the following numbers:

Steuben County Substance Abuse Services Bath: 607-664-2156

SCASAS Corning: 607-937-6201

SCSAS Hornell: 607-324-2438

SCSAS after-hours: 607-937-7800

CASA Trinity Hornell: 607-282-5200

The number of overdoses and overdose deaths has risen in Steuben County in the last few years. In 2020, Steuben Health said there were 144 overdoses and nine deaths. Last month, the County announced it would be installing 21 Narcan boxes for emergency use across the county, four of which will be at Corning Community College.