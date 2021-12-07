‘Fill the Patrol Car’ coat, toy drive in Steuben County this weekend

Lego construction sets are displayed at the DreamToys toy fair in central London, on November 5, 2014. The event sees manufacturers of the predicted Christmas bestsellers showcase their products in the run up to the festive season. (LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Sherriff’s Foundation and local Toys for Tots are holding two toy and coat drives this weekend.

Representatives for the Sheriff’s Foundation and Toys for Tots will be at the Erwin and Hornell Walmart Plazas from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 11 to “Fill the Patrol Car”. The event aims to receive toys and coats for children in need in the community.

The Sheriff’s Office is accepting new or gently used coats, scarves, gloves and mittens to distribute to local schools.

Each year, the Marine Corps Reserve sends toys to the County for distribution, but due to shipping issues and shortages, they only sent a quarter of what is normally received.