For the easiest chore, rake on warm, dry, breezeless days. If possible, mow before you rake to decrease leaf surface area and reactivity.

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning residents are being reminded that the final week of brush pickup is almost here.

The City’s Department of Public Works announced that the last week of brush pickup for all city residents will be from September 26-29.

The DPW said that in order to have brush picked up, it must be at the curbside by Monday, Sept. 26 at 6:00 a.m. Any brush that isn’t left at the curb by then can be taken to the 414 Brush Site.

The Brush Site will start opening on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. on October 1 through November 19.