Final Corning Summer in Downtown Drive-in movie night August 27

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle will be the final screening of the Summer in Downtown Drive-in Movie Night at Credit Union Plaza in Corning.

The event, hosted by Corning’s Gaffer District, the Corning Credit Union and the Southeast Steuben County Library is Friday, August 27 at 9 p.m. The lot opens at 7:30.

Tickets are $10, and each car will receive a bag of popcorn and four bottles of water.

The vent is rain or shine, so guests can stay in their cars or sit outside in the empty parking spot next to their vehicles. Portable bathrooms will be available.

If it is canceled or postponed, tickets will be honored at a later date or refunded.

Tickets must be purchased in advance through this link.