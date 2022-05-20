ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The final version of New York State’s Congressional Map is set to be released Friday night between 8-9 p.m., according to the Steuben County Supreme Court.

The map was drawn by the court-appointed so-called Special Master named Jonathan Cervas after a Steuben County judge ruled the Democratic-drawn maps were gerrymandered.

A draft of the map was released Monday. The version released Friday night is not expected to look much different, according to local leaders.

If Cervas’ map holds, the Southern Tier will be split. District 23 will only run from the southwestern part of the state through the eastern part of Chemung County.

“From the beginning, I’ve advocated and encouraged other people to advocate for a rural, Southern Tier Finger Lakes district that is not tied in with big cities,” Joe Sempolinski, a former staffer of the Steuben County Republican Committee, said. “That’s what I hope we get in the map today.”

The map proposed by Cervas also cost the state one Democratic leaning seat and two Republican leaning seats. The state gained two “highly competitive” seats.