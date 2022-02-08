Financial help available to Tropical Storm Fred survivors

WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) – Financial help is on the way for residents across the Twin Tiers impacted by Tropical Storm Fred. The Small Business Association is offering low-interest loans to

We help homeowners and renters, businesses of all sizes and even nonprofit organizations, as long as they incur damage from the declared disaster,” Small Business Association Public Affairs Specialist Carl Dombek said.

According to Dombek, three different loans are available: business physical disaster loans, economic injury disaster loans and home disaster loans.

The amount applicants can borrow is based on need. Up to 200-thousand dollars can be loaned to homeowners and up to two-million dollars can be loaned for businesses.

“There were about 350 disaster survivors in Steuben County alone,” Dombek said. “And this declaration covers the seven other counties, including two in Pennsylvania.”

Anyone who wants to apply for a loan is encouraged to do so. Help with applications is available at the Woodhull Town Hall until Thursday. After that, disaster survivors have until March 21 to submit an application here.