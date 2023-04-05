ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Wednesday, April 5th 2023, is Safe Place Selfie Day. On this day the National Weather Service, Weather Ready Nation Ambassadors, and meteorologists are encouraging people to be storm ready and find their safe place.

The goal of Safe Place Selfie Day is to make sure you can quickly identify where you would go in the places you commonly are in the event of severe weather. Extreme weather can occur at any time. No matter where you may be, identifying your safe place location ahead of time and your path to get there will help minimize hesitation in the event of severe weather.

When thinking about the different hazards to shelter from, it is important to think about what types of severe weather are common for your area.

In case of a tornado, a storm shelter or basement is the best idea but if not possible you want to be insure a sturdy interior room with no doors or windows. In case of a severe thunderstorm or strong winds you want to be inside away from windows. In flash flooding, you should get to the highest ground possible.

Find your safe place, take a picture and post it using the hashtag #SafePlaceSelfie and tag others to encourage them to find their safe place.