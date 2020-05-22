Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores reopening in the Northern Tier

(WETM) – Seven Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will be open for in-store shopping in Tioga and Bradford Counties on May 22.

All seven stores will be open for in-store shopping with masks required. Customers are encouraged to stay at least six feet apart, follow directional arrows and avoid handling products you don’t intend to buy.

The first hour of each day will be dedicated to customers at a higher risk for COVID-19.

Other Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores are opening across the Keystone State with curbside pickup only. Those orders are limited to 12 bottles per order and must be paid for by credit card when placing the order over the phone.

When picking up, wear your face mask, drive up at your scheduled pickup time and have your ID ready. The staff will bring the order out and place it in the trunk of your vehicle.

There are now 283 Fine Wine and Good Spirits locations open in Pennsylvania.