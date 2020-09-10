Finger Lakes Beer Festival postponed until 2021

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Finger Lakes Beer Festival has been postponed until 2021, according to Watkins Glen International.
The event was originally scheduled for Oct. 30-31, 2020, and follows the Finger Lakes Wine Festival and Go Bowling at The Glen as the latest event canceled at the track due to COVID-19.
Ticketholders to the event will automatically receive a credit for the full amount of their purchase, plus an additional 20% of the total amount paid in their WGI account the week of August 17. The credit can be applied to a future event in 2020 or 2021 at a NASCAR-owned track or towards the purchase of tickets at Watkins Glen International for 2021. Ticket agents will be reaching out to ticketholders to help them with their accounts.
