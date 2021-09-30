Finger Lakes Beer Festival returning to Watkins Glen International

A guest holds a glass of Samuel Adams beer at Barilla’s Italian Table hosted by Giada De Laurentiis during the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Pier 92 on October 13, 2016, in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to dust off your steins! After a year off, The Finger Lakes Beer Festival is returning to Watkins Glen International.

The festival on Oct. 29-30 is WGI’s first major festival to return since the pandemic began last March. Last year’s Beer Fest and the last two Wine Fests have been canceled due to COVID.

“This is really our first festival because we’ve had to postpone the last two wine festivals and the last beer festival last year so we’re really excited this year,” said WGI President Michael Printup.

The festival features 40 New York State breweries, distilleries, and cideries. There will also be a 32-team cornhole tournament and stein holding competition.

The event opens at 5:30 p.m. on Friday night with “Boos and Brews” for $20 per person. Admission for Beer Fest on Saturday is $45 starting at noon. Camping options with admission to the events are also available.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

You and one (1) partner competing in the 32-team, single-elimination cornhole tournament.

STEIN HOLDING CONTEST

Contestants must hold a 34 oz. stein filled to the top with New York State beer.

The arm cannot be bent and must remain parallel to the floor and outstretched.

Any spillage from the stein results in disqualification.

Male and Female Competitions

Prizes for who holds it up the longest

SATURDAY BREAKFAST

Enjoy a buffet style breakfast in the Great Room of the Watkins Glen International Media Center.

Saturday morning, 8:00am – 10:00am.

$10 per guest

Menu Includes:

Buttermilk pancakes

Fresh baked buttermilk biscuits and sausage gravy

Scrambled eggs

Applewood smoked bacon

Seasonal diced fruit

Coffee, tea and orange juice

No pre-sales. Purchase upon arrival.

PACE CAR RIDES

Lap of the historic 3.4-mile circuit in an official Watkins Glen International pace car.

$10 (weather permitting)

Attendees must be 21 and older. Tickets can be purchased on The Glen‘s website.