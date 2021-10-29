Finger Lakes Beer Festival returns to Watkins Glen International; Governor Kathy Hochul in attendance

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Beer Festival has returned to Watkins Glen International after last year’s festival was canceled due to COVID-19.

With over 40 New York State breweries, distilleries, and cideries, there was bound to be something for everyone to enjoy.

This year’s event had Governor Kathy Hochul in attendance to stop by and check out the festival after her day in the Southern Tier visiting locations in Corning.

The festival is still going on Saturday, Oct. 30 at noon, admission is $45 per person. For more information about the event, you can click here.