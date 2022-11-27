HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – This winter will mark the Finger Lakes Boating Museum’s 25th Anniversary in Hammondsport.

The museum announced that Saturday, December 10, 2022 marks its 25th year. To celebrate, the museum will be holding activities, holiday surprises, prizes, and a “Tasting Tour”.

The Tour will have tastings from The Brewery of Broken Dreams, Pleasant Valley Wine Company, Krooked Tusker Distillery, Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery, Steuben Brewing Company, Lakewood Winery, and Krookid Leyk Distilling!

“Touring Passports” are $5, and items in the store will be discounted 25%.

The event will be from noon to 4:00 p.m. on December 10 at the museum at 8231 Pleasant Valley Rd. in Hammondsport.