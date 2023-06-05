HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y (WETM) — The Finger Lakes Boating Museum announced that it has opened a new building and exhibit space.

On June 3, the museum held a grand opening for Building 10, its newest exhibit space. The museum’s campus used to belong to the Taylor Wine Company and holds 19 buildings in total. Volunteers from the museum have been renovating buildings on the campus and expanding the museum for the past 10 years.

Building 10’s exhibit currently features motorboats, launches, sailboats, and a hand-built dock that visitors can walk on. Over 40 hand-made gulls hang from the ceiling. The exhibit was designed by Beth and Jack Lucek.

The Finger Lakes Boating Museum’s goal is to preserve the history of boating in the Finger Lakes Region and educate the community about this rich history. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. Admission is $10 for adults and free for youths and museum members.

For more information about the Finger Lakes Boating Museum, visit flbm.org.