BURDETT, N.Y. (WETM)- A light show attraction has opened up here in the Finger Lakes region. The Finger Lakes Festival of the Lights at Grist Iron Brewing Company a Seneca Lake is a light show for all ages.

The almost a mile-long walking trail through the woods has over one thousand life-size lanterns

The Finger Lakes Festival of the Lights is a COVID-19 safe, completely outdoor event where you walk the trail and get immersed within a story. The story takes place in the Finger Lakes region with two kids visiting their grandparents at Seneca Lake. Many stories come to life as you walk throughout the path.

The Executive Producer for the Finger Lakes Festival of the Lights talked about what makes the show unique. “It’s a show that has been developed specifically to tell her story about this region. It involves 1000’s light sculptures which are handmade and takes you into the forest for a walk. It is somewhat shy of a one-mile circuit, and something for the whole family.”

The lanterns are hand-made and are made using silk, porcelain, and glass; they are illuminated by LED lights. The festival runs 7 days a week and begins nightly at dusk until November 7th. There are also drinks and concessions available as you browse the trail. For more information and to purchase tickets visit gristironbrewing.com/finger-lakes-festival-of-lights