Finger Lakes Museum presents “The Earth and I” program series

BRANCHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Earth and I are in a relationship. What does this mean? Join the Finger Lakes Museum for a series of lectures and workshops that consider the relationship humans have with the planet.

A 4-month program series, “The Earth and I” is a combination of monthly lectures and workshops running from March to June. The series begins on March 27th with a lecture by Harvard cultural anthropologist, Dr. Michaela Kelly, sharing the impact of the human era on the Earth.

How do we affect the Earth? Dr. Kelly will explore the answer to this question and discuss humans’ delicate balance with the planet. This Zoom lecture will allow participants to learn information from the comfort of their own home.

April’s rain barrel workshop, perfectly timed for spring showers, will be offered in collaboration with the Ontario County Soil and Water Conservation District. This program will be held at the Finger Lakes Museum campus on April 10th as Alaina Robarge will present on the importance of rainwater collection and provide rain barrel materials for in-person participants. This lecture will also be available for Zoom attendance, with no materials provided, for a discounted cost.

The warming weather of the season is a perfect time to join the compost workshop on May 22nd. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Master Gardener, Barb Cummings, the fundamentals of composting are on the agenda and in-person participants will prepare their own compost bin with provided materials. This lecture will also be available for Zoom attendance, with no materials provided, for a discounted cost.

This Zoom lecture completes the series and is sure to stimulate thinking, leaving participants inspired to consider their personal impact on the Earth.

Photo of a mole salamander provided by Finger Lakes Museum

Participants can purchase individual event tickets or a discounted ticket for all four events in the series. Take the time to consider the Earth, our relationship and what we can do to improve it! These events and others are listed on the Finger Lakes Museum website (www.FingerLakesMuseum.org) and regularly updated with new offerings.