Finger Lakes Ride-Sharing providing service to rural New York

HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Ride-sharing and food delivery can be hard to come by in the more rural areas of New York, and in the time of the COVID-19 Pandemic, many businesses relied on delivery to stay afloat. In February of this year, Eddie Vanstine started a new company called Finger Lakes Ride-Sharing Company to help local businesses stay afloat.

“I started this just out of my garage. We now operate in seven different counties, all the way from Lakeville conditions area Geneseo all the way down to Elmira heights, we have on average 50 drivers with us.” said Vanstine, owner of Finger Lakes Ride-Sharing Company.

Eddie met with Tom O’Mara today to discuss opportunities to expand his business and receive support. O’Mara believes the company is important and that it is good to have for the area.

“Coming out here and meeting Eddie, for the first time of Finger Lakes Ride-Share, a brand new startup business, trying to serve our communities with with extra transportation opportunities we certainly need these extra transportation opportunities in our more rural areas.” Said O’Mara.