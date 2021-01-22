Finger Lakes SPCA – A dog named Grizzly needs your help recovering from animal cruelty

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – On Jan. 8th, 2021, Village of Bath Police recovered a dog named Grizzly after his owner was charged with animal cruelty.

You can read the full story about the man charged on our website.

Vicki Mosgrove, Executive Director of the Finger Lakes SPCA, said, “Despite being in extremely poor condition and weak when admitted, our new friend, Grizzly, was bright, alert and responsive. His indomitable spirit shining through those soft brown eyes and no quit demeanor.”

Mosgrove said that he is currently doing well and is currently on a refeeding plan while under ongoing veterinary supervision.

“While we cannot comment with any additional details as to his not compatible with life condition on admit and while the case is being adjudicated, we do want to keep you informed of Grizzly’s journey and rehabilitation efforts,” said Mosgrove.

If you would like to donate in his honor, the Finger Lakes SPCA asks you to donate on their GoFundMe, and designate your gift to Katie’s Fund which help provides care for special needs animals like Grizzly.