HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — The Finger Lakes Boating Museum hosted an event to celebrate the retirement of the Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance president on Wednesday.

On March 22, this event hosted over 150 organizations from around the Finger Lakes that are members of the museum. Guests were invited to tour the museum and have food provided by Timberstone Grill. The event ended with a champagne celebration for President Cynthia Kimble in the rowboat hall.

“We wish Cindy all the best as she retires, and welcome new President and CEO Meghan Lawton!” said the Finger Lakes Boating Museum in a statement on Facebook.

Lawton is the new president of the FLTA and started her position in mid-March. The FLTA’s mission is to “Lead tourism economic growth and development through exemplary promotion of the Finger Lakes region as a world class destination.”