Finger Lakes Wine Country catering to drivers as flight costs soar

Finger Lakes, N.Y. (WETM) – As spring approaches, Finger Lakes Wine Country is preparing to welcome travelers back into the region.

If looking for a regional get-away despite the upcoming increased airfares, a local trip to wine country may be the answer. The Finger Lakes Wine Country is preparing for an increase in tourism ahead of the upcoming season.

Christina Oldroyd, Vice President of Brand Development, Finger Lakes Wine Country said, “A lot of people think with a rise in gas prices we might see a decline in tourism. But a region such as Finger Lakes wine country actually sees an increase in visitation because number one we are a regional destination. So we see a lot of road trippers”

With the increase of gas prices, it allows people to take more regional trips that destination vacations. This increase in tourism in the Finger Lakes Wine Country was also seen ten years ago with the increase of gas prices in the past.

Affordability during these trying times and road trip access is not the only reason Finger Lakes Wine Country is such an attractive vacation getaway. With over 150 waterfalls in the area, you won’t have to do much chasing. And Finger Lakes Wine Country is a great fit for any traveler looking for anything from pet-friendly options to high-end, exclusive properties and vacation rentals.