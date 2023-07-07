WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The 26th annual Finger Lakes Wine Festival is happening the weekend of July 8 – July 9.

The event takes place at Watkins Glen International and opens Saturday at 11 a.m. More than 50 wineries from New York and Pennsylvania will be there.

“This is a very immersive experience. You can sample, buy all the wines that we have to offer in this region. We do pace car rides, weather permitting, live music, different food vendors. A really great festival for the community,” said Rob Roessel, Director of Corporate Sales for Watkins Glen International.

Live music, ice carving, pace car rides and, of course, wine tasting, will be offered. For those not interested in wine, food, merchandise and arts and crafts vendors will be there too. For staff members, it gives them an opportunity to showcase the region.

“This is our twenty sixth year of running this event. We used to be in the village of Watkins Glen. We took it over 25 years ago and it allows us to showcase what this region is known for, which is wine and then this world renowned racing facility,” said Roessel.

The festival wraps up Sunday at 5 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.flwinefest.com/