ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Finn Academy held its 5th Annual Veteran’s Day Breakfast welcoming more than 100 Veterans to its building to honor their service and sacrifice for the nation.

This year the event included a performance by the Finn Academy Chorus, followed by breakfast for those in attendance.

The ceremony continued with a parade through the halls for the Veterans, and concluded with an American Flag raising ceremony outside, at the school’s flagpole, led by the United States Honor Guard.