ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Finn Academy in Elmira announced that it has received another five-year renewal of its charter from SUNY on Wednesday.

The school said that the SUNY Charter Schools Institute recommended on March 15 that Finn get a renewal for its charter for a full five-year term. According to the school, this is the second renewal since the charter school opened in 2015.

In 2020, Finn received a three-year renewal.

“The renewal acknowledges the continued hard work, dedication and quality education that the

current 350 Finn Academy students receive,” said Finn Board of Trustees Chair.

Finn applied for renewal in August 2022, and SUNY officials later visited the school to observe teachers and interview staff, students, parents, administration, and board members.