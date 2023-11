SAYRE, Pa (WETM) – Local fire departments have responded to a reported fire at the CabinetWorks Group facility in Sayre.

WETM was unable to walk onto the grounds while Valley departments were handling the situation, but upon observation did not see smoke from the outside of the facility.

Workers were evacuated from the facility and seen standing outside as there are no reported injuries at this time.

This is an ongoing situation and WETM will update this story as more information is gathered.