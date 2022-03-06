Fire at Chemung County Fairgrounds results in heavy damage

The concession stands at the Chemung County Fairgrounds heavily damaged after a fire Sunday Morning.

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — Fire crews responded to the Chemung County Fairgrounds in Horseheads this morning to a fire that left one building heavily damaged.

According to police on the scene, calls came in around 6:40 a.m. Sunday morning for a fire inside of the concession stands underneath the large bleachers next to the track.

A reporter on the scene described the entire kitchen/concessions area underneath the stands to be heavily damaged.

It’s unknown at this time when the fire was put out, but fire crews are still on location, along with New York State Fire and Chemung County Sheriff’s Deputies, to determine the exact cause of the fire.

The investigation is ongoing, 18 News will provide updates as they become available.