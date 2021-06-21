Multiple pets killed in Millport mobile home fire, trailer a total loss

MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple pets were killed in a mobile home fire Monday afternoon at Rolling Acres Mobile Home Park in Millport.

According to officials, the homeowners were not home at the time of the fire when it broke out late Monday morning. Smoke was coming out of the center of the trailer and the fire was put out quickly, but the animals inside did not survive.

County fire investigators will be arriving at the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.