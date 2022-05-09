WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – Several fire departments and crews responded to a large fire at the Jeld-Wen plant in Wysox Monday afternoon.

Calls for the fire came in around 1:00 p.m. Numerous departments from around Bradford County responded to the blaze, though the exact departments are unknown at this time.

Photos from witnesses on scene appeared to show smoke rising from the Jeld-Wen windows and doors manufacturing plant on Shiner Road. Footage from a reporter at the plant around 2:45 p.m. showed numerous trucks and tankers responding to the scene.

Details are extremely limited at this time. There is currently no word on any injuries or the cause of the fire. 18 News will continue to provide any details as they become available.