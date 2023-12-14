WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A fire has taken place at a storage building on Thursday evening in Waverly.

An 18 News reporter on the scene has confirmed the fire on Broad Street in downtown Waverly at Waverly Mini Storage. Fire crews from Athens, Sayre and Waverly-Barton are on the scene tending to the fire.

The flames are out on the building but there is still heavy smoke and a lot of fire water damage. Chief Howard of the Waverly-Barton Fire Department said that there was heavy fire and smoke when they arrived at the scene.

Fire investigators are on the scene now to determine the cause of the fire which is unknown at this time. A neighbor of the building told 18 News that the building is owned by an Elmira resident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.