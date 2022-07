PINE CITY, N.Y. (WETM) — Fire crews were called out to a structure fire Thursday morning around Pine City.

According to fire officials, the fire took place inside an unoccupied building on Dry Run Road around 8 a.m. July 14. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the barn as crews worked to find and contain the source.

Officials report that no one was injured as a result, and it is unknown at this time what caused the fire as it is currently under investigation.