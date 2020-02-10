Fire crews are asking to clear the snow-covered fire hydrants

ELMIRA,N.Y.(WETM-TV)– The past recent snowstorm has caused fire hydrants to become submerged under the snow. Some residences are starting to see the melted snow take effect.



Still, The Bath Volunteer Fire Department wants to spread the word to clear paths to fire hydrants from the street.



If there is a fire hydrant near your home, here’s a quick rule of thumb. Clear a 3-foot path around the hydrant to the street, to easily connect the hose in case of a fire.



This good deed will not only make it easier for fire crews to get a water connection, but it could make a difference in saving someone’s life.