Fire crews respond to Spaulding Street in Elmira

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Calls began coming in around 7 PM for a possible structure fire at 450 Spaulding Street in the Southside of Elmira.

18 News arrived on the scene as fire crews were using force to gain access to the front of the residence.

The Elmira Fire Department responded to the scene along with members of the Elmira Police Department.

There were no visibile flames or any signs of smoke coming from the home. No injuries are being reported at this time.

This is a developing story and 18 News will update you with more information as it becomes available to us.