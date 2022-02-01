Fire damages home in Barton

February 04 2022 08:00 am

BARTON, N.Y. (WETM) – A fire severely damaged a home in the Town of Barton early Tuesday afternoon, the second fire in one afternoon in Tioga County.

Reports of the fire first came into 18 News around 12:15 p.m. on February 1. Photos from an 18 News reporter on the scene showed large amounts of smoke coming from a house on Hollenbeck Road.

This is a developing story; 18 News will provide more details as they become available.

This is the second fire in Tioga County, N.Y. in one afternoon. Crews also responded to a mobile home fire in Waverly that reportedly left the trailer destroyed. According to the reporter, no one was home in the Waverly fire.

