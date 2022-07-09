MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — A house has been left gutted after a fire ripped through the structure in Millport, Saturday afternoon.

Initial calls came in around 1:46 p.m. of a working structure fire at the residence on Pinecrest Road in Millport. When fire crews responded to the scene, the one-level house was completely involved in the fire.

The small street was packed with fire engines, tanker trucks, and their crews working to tackle the blaze as neighbors couldn’t take their eyes away from the home.

According to Millport Fire Chief Mike Cleveland, the living room in the front, and area in the rear section of the house received significant damage while some of the bedrooms were left in better condition.

Cleveland said that no one was home at the time of the fire, but the family did end up losing a dog, and as of 3 p.m., are missing two cats.

The fire had been put under control around 2:30 p.m. and by 3 p.m. Cleveland deemed the house ready to be under a fire investigation.

It’s not known at this time what started the fire, but the investigation is currently ongoing.

Units from Millport, Elmira Heights, Town and Country, Village of Horseheads, Odessa, and Tomkins Corners all responded to the scene along with New York State Police.