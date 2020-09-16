Fire departments at a home on Green Valley Drive

UPDATE (2:30 p.m.): The scene has now cleared and there is minimal damage to the home with little smoke and no flames.

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Big Flats Fire Department and several volunteer officials are responding to a reported structure fire on Green Valley Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Reports of the fire came in around 2 p.m. on Wednesday with hoses from the tanker truck going into the front door of the home. No injuries are being reported at this time and there are no flames visible from the building.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available