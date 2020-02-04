Fire departments called out to structure fire in Pulteney

UPDATE (4:00 p.m.) According to our reporter on the scene, a majority of the fire departments have now left the scene and no injuries were reported.

Pulteney, Hammondsport, Branchport, Keuka Park, Bath, and Prattsburgh Fire Departments all responded to the structure fire, along with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.

According to our reporter on the scene, a burnt stovetop was on the deck of the home.

The Steuben County fire investigation team is now on the scene.

————————————————————–

PULTENEY, N.Y. (WETM) – Fire crews in Pulteney responded to a structure fire on West Lake Road Tuesday afternoon around 2:00 p.m.

According to officials, the fire was put out shortly before 3:00 p.m. near Keuka Lake in Steuben County.

18 News has a reporter en route to Pulteney and will have more on this story as information becomes available.

Anyone with pictures or video of the fire is asked to email news@wetmtv.com or message us on Facebook.