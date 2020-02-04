1  of  3
Breaking News
Attempted abduction reported in Elmira Crews responding to fire on County Route 28 in Watkins Glen Cause of fatal Elmira house fire determined

Fire departments called out to structure fire in Pulteney

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (4:00 p.m.) According to our reporter on the scene, a majority of the fire departments have now left the scene and no injuries were reported.

Pulteney, Hammondsport, Branchport, Keuka Park, Bath, and Prattsburgh Fire Departments all responded to the structure fire, along with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.

According to our reporter on the scene, a burnt stovetop was on the deck of the home.

The Steuben County fire investigation team is now on the scene.

————————————————————–

PULTENEY, N.Y. (WETM) – Fire crews in Pulteney responded to a structure fire on West Lake Road Tuesday afternoon around 2:00 p.m.

According to officials, the fire was put out shortly before 3:00 p.m. near Keuka Lake in Steuben County.

18 News has a reporter en route to Pulteney and will have more on this story as information becomes available.

Anyone with pictures or video of the fire is asked to email news@wetmtv.com or message us on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Corning
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator