Fire departments from two counties working on house fire in Almond

ALMOND, N.Y. (WETM) – Fire departments from multiple counties are currently working to put out a house fire on Main Street in the Village of Almond.

Reports of the fire first came into the 18 Newsroom around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday evening.

Video from the Hornell Tribune showed firefighters spraying water into the second floor.

Video from Almond fire. pic.twitter.com/GXHXHQNSsX — Neal Simon (@HornellTribNeal) August 13, 2020

In pictures posted by the Hornell Tribune, firefighters could be seen using ladders to reach the second floor as flames broke out of one side of the building.







Courtesy Hornell Tribune

New York State Police are also on the scene.

The home appears to be across from The Almond Public Library.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.