RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Multiple fire departments from New York and Pennsylvania responded to an early morning structure fire in Ridgebury Township on Monday morning.

The fire left substantial damage to home on Berwick Turnpike, as seen in these pictures from the Wellsburg Fire Department.





According to the Wellsburg Fire Department, this was the “maiden call” for their new apparatus.

It’s unknown at this time if anyone was inside the home or if any injuries were reported.