Fire destroys a couple’s home in Covington Township

MANSFIELD, Pa. (FNN)- The home of Miles and Michele Fenstermacher was destroyed early Wednesday morning, February 19, in Covington Township.

The couple was able to escape unharmed after a chimney fire broke out at their home around 12:40AM.

Attempts were made to put out the fire, however, flames quickly spread through the 119-year-old two-story farmhouse.

The night sky glowed orange as the fire grew and could be seen miles away.

Fire crews from Mansfield and Blossburg were first to respond. Fire personnel reported smoke and flames were visible upon their arrival at 1179 Mack Road. Additional fire crews from Liberty, Middlebury, Tioga, and Wellsboro were called in for mutual aid as flames leaped high into the air.

Water was drawn from a nearby pond as firefighters worked together to battle the blaze.

Flames burnt their way through the roof and spread to the other sections of the home rapidly.

A family dog believed to have been trapped in the home was later located outside the structure and was rescued to the relief of the family.

It took fire crews just over 3 hours to put the fire out. The fire was reported out around 4:06 AM. Several units were able to return to their stations around that time. Remaining firefighters spent about a half-hour checking for hot spots, while others started cleaning up and rolling up hoses. Those still on the scene were finally cleared to return to their station around 4:30 AM.

The Fenstermacher home is a total loss and the family did not have insurance on their home nor insurance on the contents of their home.

Both Miles and Michele Fenstermacher were checked out by the Mansfield Ambulance crew before being released.

Miles had lived in the home for approximately 50 years, his spouse has lived in the home for 35 years.

The couple will be staying with family. The American Red Cross will be assisting the family.

At this time no information has been provided on what the couple will need or if any fundraiser is being set up for the family. If that information becomes available FNN will add it to the article.

The Fenstermacher family sends out their thanks to all the fire departments and volunteers that rushed out to assist them in their time of need.