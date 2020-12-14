Fire destroys Mansfield woodworking business

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Fire departments from across Tioga County responded to a large structure fire Sunday evening that destroyed North County Woodworking in Rutland Township.

According to First News Now, an automatic fire alarm was activated around 5:30 p.m. and flames were reported when fire officials arrived at the scene on North Elk Run Road.

Twelve departments responded to the fire, including Mansfield, Daggett (Big Elm), Millerton, Blossburg, Wellsboro, Liberty, Troy, Webb Mills, Pine City and South Creek.

Firefighters battled large flames, intense heat, and live electrical lines that reportedly exploded.

The fire was under control after about two hours and the departments returned at 10 p.m.

Mansfield Fire Chief Jim Welch tells 18 News that the State Police Fire Marshall has been called in to try to figure out a cause.