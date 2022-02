BARTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews responded to reports of a severe trailer fire in Waverly early Tuesday afternoon.

Reports of the fire on State Route 17C first came into 18 News around 12:45 p.m. on February 1. A reporter on the scene said the fire reportedly destroyed a trailer in Maple Lane Mobile Home Park. According to the reporter, no one was home at the time.

The is no word on the cause of the fire. 18 News will follow this story and continue to provide updates as they become available.