Fire & Ice Celebration returning to the Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The annual Fire & Ice Celebration will be returning to the Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel on January 27-29, 2022, to benefit the Schuyler Health Foundation

The adult-only event brings in 25,000 pounds of ice meticulously carved into magnificent ice sculptures, martini ice luges, and the coolest bars in town. Adding to the revelry are roaring fire pits, live music, delectable hors d’oeuvres, and local wine and beer. The evening ends with an amazing fireworks display streaking across the night sky.

Attendance tickets are $35 per person and must be purchased online in advance, while drink tickets are sold separately along with cash-only purchases. No one under 21 years of age will be admitted.

For guest safety, the hotels require that all guests must be vaccinated to attend. Proof of vaccination card will be needed to enter the event.

Room packages are available for those attending and include overnight accommodations for two adults and two tickets to the Ice Bar. For room rates or to make reservations, visit watkinsglenharborhotel.com or call 607.535.6116.

Similar events will be held at other NY Harbor Hotels in Celoron and Clayton.