ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Fire Department responded to southside on Wednesday for a report of a fire at a residence.

Around 1:30, reports first came into 18 News that there was a fire on Livingston Street.

Witnesses said that a grill caught fire and burned down a canvas gazebo at the residence. There were no reports of injuries.

18 News will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.